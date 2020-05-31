Bulk garbage items accepted beginning June 3
Bulk garbage items accepted beginning June 3

Effective June 3, advanced disposal will again be collecting bulk garbage items on the first Wednesday and third Saturday of each month.

Acceptable items for the drop-off site at the south end of Myrtle Road:

• Non-metal furniture: couches, chairs, tables, dressers

• Mattresses and box springs

• Carpet rolls, must be rolled and tied, not to exceed 4 feet in length or 1 foot in diameter

• Counter tops, not to exceed 4 feet in length or 3 feet in width

This service is available to city residents only. No waste of any kind is accepted from outside the city limits, including the town of Beaver Dam. Be prepared to show proof of residency. Waste is not accepted from contractor activity.

For more information, call 887-4635, or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.

