Bulk waste pickup delayed one week

City of Beaver Dam residents may dispose of bulk waste items and excess garbage that will not fit in the Advanced Disposal garbage cart twice each month. Advanced Disposal provides a truck which is located at the south end of Myrtle Drive for drop off of these items.

Normal drop off days and times are the first Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. and the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. The first Wednesday of January is New Year’s Day, so the truck will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Waste from contractors or from outside of the city limits is not allowed.