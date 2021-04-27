Bulk waste pickup starts Monday

Beaver Dam residents who receive city-provided solid waste collection services from Advanced Disposal are reminded that curbside bulk waste collection is scheduled for each resident’s first garbage collection day May 3-7. The next curbside bulk pickup will not be until Oct. 4-8.

Bulk items may be placed curbside no sooner than 24 hours prior to your collection route day and must be out by 7 a.m. on collection day.

No plastic, cardboard, or metal should be placed at curbside. These items are all recyclables. Do not place excess household garbage out as it is not part of the bulk pickup. Leaving these items at the curb may result in citations.

Building materials such as lumber are not picked up curbside and shall be cut to fit, and disposed of, in the weekly garbage collection cart or taken to the bulk truck drop-off, which is available twice per month. No bundled or loose piles of building materials will be collected curbside.

There are two opportunities per month to dispose of bulk waste, building materials and excess garbage at a drop-off site. This service is available from 4-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and from 8 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month. The truck for this drop-off is located at the intersection of Myrtle Road and Beltline Drive.