Bulk waste pickup starts Monday

Beaver Dam residents who receive city-provided solid waste collection services from Waste Management are reminded that curbside bulk waste collection is scheduled for each resident’s garbage collection day the first full week of October, beginning Monday.

Bulk items may be placed curbside no sooner than 24 hours prior to your collection route day and must be out by 7 a.m. on collection day.

Building materials such as lumber are not picked up curbside and shall be cut to fit, and disposed of, in the weekly garbage collection cart or taken to the bulk truck drop-off, which is available twice per month. No bundled or loose piles of building materials will be collected curbside.

There are two opportunities per month to dispose of bulk waste, building materials and excess garbage at a drop-off site. This service is available from 4-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and from 8 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month. The truck for this drop-off is located at the intersection of Myrtle Road and Beltline Drive.

Waste is not accepted from non-city residents or from contractors. Violators are subject to municipal citations.

For more information, refer to the Solid Waste Collection Rules at cityofbeaverdam.com/topic/blocks.php?topicid=57&structureid=123 or call the Public Works garage at 887-4635. Items not accepted will be picked up by the DPW and fines will be issued.