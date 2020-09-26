Bulk waste pickup starts Thursday

Beaver Dam residents who receive city-provided solid waste collection services from Advanced Disposal are reminded that curbside bulk waste collection is scheduled for each resident’s first garbage collection day Oct. 1-7.
Bulk items may be placed curbside no sooner than 24 hours prior to each collection route day and must be out by 7 a.m. on collection day.
Bulk items collected curbside include non-metal furniture such as sofas, mattresses, tables, chairs, etc., rolled-up carpeting not exceeding 4 feet in length and 12 inches in diameter, wooden cabinets and countertop sections not exceeding 4 feet in length and 36 inches wide.
Building materials such as lumber are not picked up curbside and shall be cut to fit, and disposed of, in the weekly garbage collection cart or taken to the bulk truck, which is available twice per month. No bundled or loose piles of building materials will be collected curbside.
No metal items such as bedsprings, doors, windows, pipe, etc., will be collected.
There are two opportunities per month to dispose of bulk waste and excess garbage at a drop-off site. This service is available from 4-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and from 8 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month. The truck for this drop-off is located at the intersection of Myrtle Road and Beltline Drive. The bulk waste curbside collection is intended for pickup of larger furniture-type items; piles or containers of miscellaneous items will not be picked up.
Waste is not accepted from non-city residents or from contractors. Violators are subject to municipal citations.
For more information, refer to the Solid Waste Collection Rules at cityofbeaverdam.com or call the Public Works garage at 887-4635.
