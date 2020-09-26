Bulk waste pickup starts Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam residents who receive city-provided solid waste collection services from Advanced Disposal are reminded that curbside bulk waste collection is scheduled for each resident’s first garbage collection day Oct. 1-7.

Bulk items may be placed curbside no sooner than 24 hours prior to each collection route day and must be out by 7 a.m. on collection day.

Bulk items collected curbside include non-metal furniture such as sofas, mattresses, tables, chairs, etc., rolled-up carpeting not exceeding 4 feet in length and 12 inches in diameter, wooden cabinets and countertop sections not exceeding 4 feet in length and 36 inches wide.

Building materials such as lumber are not picked up curbside and shall be cut to fit, and disposed of, in the weekly garbage collection cart or taken to the bulk truck, which is available twice per month. No bundled or loose piles of building materials will be collected curbside.

No metal items such as bedsprings, doors, windows, pipe, etc., will be collected.