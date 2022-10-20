 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BURGESS RECIEVES DAR COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

BURGESS RECIEVES DAR COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Betsy Grant, regent, Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, left, and Ardell Ladd, vice-regent, right, present Carol Burgess with the 8th annual Community Service Award, on Oct. 8. Burgess has served as curator of the Bowman House for 18 years, preserving history for the Dells Country Historical Society. For more information about DAR and its mission, visit dar.org.

 MONICA HINKE

