Burnett horse spreads Easter cheer

BURNETT — There isn't much that 20-year-old Derek Bromac N hasn't done or seen in his lifetime. The retired Standardbred horse spent his Easter Sunday with owner Amber Sawyer visiting with residents of Prairie Ridge Assisted Living and Crossroads Nursing and Rehab, both of Mayville, on April 12. Decked out in a colorful Easter egg necklace and a saddle with the Easter Bunny aboard, the horse, originally from New Zealand, met with each and every resident as they patiently waited for him at their windows.