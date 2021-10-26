Business Afterhours tours new MPTC lab

The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Business Afterhours on Oct. 19 at Moraine Park Technical College’s Beaver Dam Campus featuring a tour of the new Interdisciplinary Simulation Center, a hands-on training lab health services programs such as nursing, paramedic, and EMT.

“This lab was designed for hands-on learning,” Barb Jascor, dean of Health and Human Services, said. “Our health area was designed to look just like a hospital wing. Each room is equipped with a different human patient simulator. We also have a replica ambulance and mock apartment to aid our EMT and paramedic program. These labs provide the opportunity for students to experience scenarios as close to real-life as possible while in the safety of a college classroom environment.”