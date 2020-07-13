Business forum planned

Topics include what, as business leaders, is being done to recruit, keep and grow a diverse workforce and community while reviewing that the company culture is inclusive. Professor Markus Brauer of the University of Wisconsin-Madison will provide recommendations based on research on how to be more inclusive in our businesses and the Beaver Dam community.

His research focuses on three specific programs of research, social power, and the cognitive and behavioral consequences of belonging to high and low power groups; intergroup perception, which is, the manner in which individuals process information about the groups that they belong to as well those that they do not belong to and civil courage, which is the open expression of opposition to observed uncivil or immoral behaviors. Studies in this program examine the effects of perceived deviance and frequency on expressions of civil courage.