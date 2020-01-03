Business remains open during remodel
Silica For Your Home, 1745 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, will begin remodeling and expanding its showroom starting Jan. 6. It is expected to last 60 days and the store will remain open during the remodel. Silica For Your Home has been in Beaver Dam since 1989.

