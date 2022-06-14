 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUSSAN NAMED MID-LEVEL LEADER

Avery Bussan named the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club’s Middle Level Leader for June on June 1. She is an eighth-grader at Sauk Prairie Middle School and the daughter of Daniel Bussen and Heidi Cronin. She plans to attend medical school and become a pediatrician or surgeon. From left, teacher Julie Dahlman, Cronin, Avery Bussan, Optimist president Bart Mauch, and principal, Ted Harter.

 ELLEN PAUL

