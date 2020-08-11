Buteyn wins $2K art contest prize

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HORICON — Geraldine Buteyn of Brandon, is the $2,000 grand prize winner of the Horicon Bank TAKE FLIGHT Art Contest, according to an Aug. 6 press release.

Buteyn, a retired middle and high school art teacher, now spends her time in the studio painting for enjoyment. She creates commissioned murals and paintings, teaches classes and is an active member of the Waupun Fine Arts organization.

The contest was open to artists of all ages and artists were asked to capture “Wings” – an ode to the bank’s logo and deep ties to the Horicon Marsh.

More of her work can be seen at gbuteynslicesoflife.com.