You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buteyn wins $2K art contest prize
0 comments

Buteyn wins $2K art contest prize

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Take Flight Art Contest winner

Geraldine Buteyn of Brandon, is the $2,000 grand prize winner of the Horicon Bank TAKE FLIGHT Art Contest.

 HORICON BANK Contributed

HORICON — Geraldine Buteyn of Brandon, is the $2,000 grand prize winner of the Horicon Bank TAKE FLIGHT Art Contest, according to an Aug. 6 press release.

Buteyn, a retired middle and high school art teacher, now spends her time in the studio painting for enjoyment. She creates commissioned murals and paintings, teaches classes and is an active member of the Waupun Fine Arts organization.

The contest was open to artists of all ages and artists were asked to capture “Wings” – an ode to the bank’s logo and deep ties to the Horicon Marsh.

More of her work can be seen at gbuteynslicesoflife.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$3K scholarship awarded
Community

$3K scholarship awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation in Baraboo, has awarded a one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarship, renewable for up to four year…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News