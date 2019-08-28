{{featured_button_text}}
Dells bank donates $3K to Baraboo Children's Museum

Jon Bernander and Brandon Wegner from the Bank of Wisconsin Dells donated $3,000 to the Baraboo Children's Museum on Friday. Pictured are, from front left, Andrew Crouse, Wegner, museum founders Jed and Traci Crouse, and Bernander.

 Bank of Wisconsin Dells/Contributed
