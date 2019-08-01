CAB Theatre seeks scripts by local playwrights to include in its annual Halloween production, MaCABre VII. The submission deadline is Aug. 16.
Community actors will perform this collection of locally-written works in October, specific dates and location to be announced.
Director Jessica Elsing states that plays must be 10 minutes or shorter in length with the script about 10 double-spaced pages or fewer; involve no more than four characters; require minimal sets, props, costumes or lighting cues. Themes may be anything appropriate for a Halloween-related show.
Auditions will be held in late August, after scripts are selected.
Email script submissions to cabmacabre@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)