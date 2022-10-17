CAB Theatre to perform 'MaCABre X, A Decade of Disaster'

For ten years, members of the Creative Alliance of Baraboo presented their annual Halloween show, MaCABre, with local actors performing locally written short plays.

During COVID, they did an online performance and a small, carefully coordinated event to continue the tradition.

"MaCABre X: A Decade of Disaster," will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Clarion Hotel, 626 W. Pine St., Baraboo. Admission is $5.

Original works from script writers Ben Bromley, "Superstitions;" Brittany Ogden, "Voices;" Carolynn and Scott Kindschi, "Vlad;" Rhonda Hess, "Broomvana" and the "The Search;" Donald C. Hart; "The Phantom" and Kendall Roland, "Your Every Apocalypse Tour."

Cast members include Iveta Ball, Alex Miller, Alec Parsons, Brittany Ogden, Chelsea Duffield, Ben Ruyle, Bill Arbogast, Brian Domenget, Jessa Jean, Rhonda Hess, Nancy Madland, Debra Marty, Erin Dooley-Moore, Rahne Forbes and Jeff Thelan.

"We have been living day-to-day for so long," said director Jessa Jean. "Getting back to in-person performances and playing with original scripts has meant a lot to everyone involved."

"This year's scripts offer everything from an apocalypse to phantoms in the dark to good old superstitions," she said.

For more information, visit the CAB Theatre Facebook page.