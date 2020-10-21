CAB Theatre to present virtual MaCABre 8

The Creative Alliance of Baraboo has performed a Halloween-themed show featuring short skits written by members of the community for eight years and they are not letting a pandemic stop them this year.
CAB presents "MaCABre 8, Can It Get Any Scarier?" at 8 p.m. Friday.
This year's show is virtual and director Jessica Elsing, of Baraboo, is actually more of a filmmaker this time.
"With the events of 2020, we've had to completely reinvent how, on a local level, we can entertain our community," Elsing said. "Theater and entertainment has been devastated by the pandemic and we have been left to pick up the pieces."
She said directing the volunteer cast virtually has been "an incredible adjustment."
"Working with actors you can trust to learn their roles and lines without you has been essential," she said. "We are so fortunate to live in a time when all you need is a cell phone and internet access to create online content."
Fortunately, for the local theatre group, Elsing has experience in video, and took on the challenge of pulling together an online event.
"I have taken my past knowledge and degree in visual communications to meld all of these together: zoom, video clips, photo editing and audio clips," she said. Elsing is grateful for those who have stepped up to help with the project. "I couldn't be more grateful for all of our CAB actors, writers and producers for their flexibility," she said.
One of the actors, Alex Miller of Richland Center, said the unique circumstances worked out well for him.
"Since I drive an hour to attend rehearsals and for the performances, this year’s MaCABre really saved me a lot of gas money," he said. "It felt weird not being around most of the cast and seeing firsthand what the other one act plays would be. I really commend Jess for bringing theatre to the public during these uncertain times."
Elsing said the extra effort is worth it. "We want to entertain our community and we will do that any way we can," she said.
MaCABre 8 is being presented on CAB Theatre's Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday. Donations are not required, but are appreciated.
