CAB Theatre to present virtual MaCABre 8

The Creative Alliance of Baraboo has performed a Halloween-themed show featuring short skits written by members of the community for eight years and they are not letting a pandemic stop them this year.

CAB presents "MaCABre 8, Can It Get Any Scarier?" at 8 p.m. Friday.

This year's show is virtual and director Jessica Elsing, of Baraboo, is actually more of a filmmaker this time.

"With the events of 2020, we've had to completely reinvent how, on a local level, we can entertain our community," Elsing said. "Theater and entertainment has been devastated by the pandemic and we have been left to pick up the pieces."

She said directing the volunteer cast virtually has been "an incredible adjustment."

"Working with actors you can trust to learn their roles and lines without you has been essential," she said. "We are so fortunate to live in a time when all you need is a cell phone and internet access to create online content."

Fortunately, for the local theatre group, Elsing has experience in video, and took on the challenge of pulling together an online event.