Cabby’s Grill & Patio becomes Blue Zones Project approved

Blue Zones Project Dodge County recognized Cabby’s Grill & Patio in Fox Lake as the newest restaurant to become Blue Zones Project Approved in Dodge County. This designation demonstrates the restaurant’s commitment to supporting the well-being of its customers.

“When we opened the restaurant, we wanted to be different and have a number of options. We wanted to provide new recipes and a diverse menu for all customers,” said Ray Caballero, owner.

The menu features the Blue Zones Project approved vegetable rice bowl, which features brown rice, red rice, red onion, broccoli, mushrooms, fire roasted peppers, kale, red quinoa, and black barley with garlic and house seasoning. Also featured, is stuffed portabella mushrooms, with goat cheese, fire roasted peppers, mushrooms, quinoa rice blend topped with green goddess dressing.

The restaurant offers a smoke-free dining experience indoors and out and sources locally grown fruits and vegetables to feature on its menu. Salad dressings and condiments are served on the side when appropriate. Guests also have the option of splitting meals at no extra charge, which follows the Blue Zones principle of hara hachi bu – the 2,500-year-old Confucian mantra from Okinawa said before meals to remind people to stop eating when they are 80% full.

For information about becoming a Blue Zones Project Approved organization or general information about Blue Zones Project, Dodge County, call 920-356-6547, or visit dodgecounty.bluezonesproject.com.