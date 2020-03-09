Cabin Fever lecture planned
Cabin Fever lecture planned

The Baraboo Range Preservation Association will hold the Cabin Fever Lecture Series program, “Enhancing Soil Health through Policy and Practice” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County science facility, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo.

Professor Steve Ventura, chair of the UW-Madison Agroecology Program will discuss healthy soils as fundamental to food security and other ecosystem services, including water purification and carbon sequestration to mitigate climate change. This talk will introduce some of the practices, possible policies and incentives that could encourage adoption by farmers and land managers looking to rebuild their degraded soils

The program is free with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Coffee and cookies provided. For more information, email brange@baraboorange.org or call 355-7512.

Steve Ventura

Ventura
