Caine awarded $2K scholarship

The Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired awarded Grace Caine of Lowell a $2,000 scholarship to continue her education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Caine will enter her sophomore year studying instrumental music education with the goal of becoming a band instructor. She is involved in the Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Saxophone Quintet.

“We’re incredibly grateful to be able to award these academic scholarships,” said Denise Jess, Council CEO/executive director. “We know the barriers and challenges faced in education and employment for students with vision loss and we see this as one way to lessen some of those barriers.”