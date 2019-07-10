Cake decorating offered for youth
Eleven Reedsburg area youth participated in a Cake decorating class led by instructor Connie Anderson at Webb Middle School on June 19. Students were introduced to basic cake decorating equipment and techniques. Each participant decorated a cake to take home.
The class was offered through Reedsburg ArtsLink’s summer youth arts & performance programming offered in collaboration with the City of Reedsburg’s Summer Rec Program. Instructors interested in offering arts and performance classes for the summer of 2020, should email reedsburgartslink@gmail.com.
