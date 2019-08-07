Tickets are now on sale for the CAL Center 2019-2020 season of programming. There are a variety of programs for all ages. Buy reserved seating tickets now online for the entire season or individual shows at calcenterpresents.org.
3 Redneck Tenors
- 7 p.m.
- Sept. 14
Celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the CAL Center opening, with the 3 Redneck Tenors Broadway Bound show. The tenors sing well known songs from Broadway shows and delight the audience with their comic antics.
The Missoula Children’s Theater “The Snow Queen”
- 2 and 6 p.m.
- Sept. 28
The Snow Queen will star our own Reedsburg area students. Set in the “land of colored ice” a young girl sets out in a quest to find her best friend. Students will audition at 4 p.m. Sept. 23 in the CAL Center and rehearse every evening to present two shows on Saturday.
Neil Diamond “I am…He said”
- 7 p.m.
- Oct. 18
Celebrating the music of Neil Diamond, Matt Vee, nephew of Bobby Vee along with family and friends bring a spectacular show called “I am…He said.” This is a big show with a full band playing the songs of a performer whose music spans decade.
Rave On! “The Buddy Holly Experience”
- 7 p.m.
- Jan. 24, 2020
The Buddy Holly Experience is a high-energy rock n’roll extravaganza featuring Billy McGuigan as Buddy and the incredible Rave On band. The band not only celebrates Buddy Holly but also other rockers of the era such as Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis.
Moon Mouse “A Space Odyssey”
- 1 p.m.
- Feb. 1, 2020
Lightwire Theater returns to the CAL Center with a new show Moon Mouse “A Space Odyssey” a cosmic adventure about celebrating differences. Young and old alike with be dazzled by the electroluminescent characters and magical music.
Four Guys in Dinner Jackers “Now in Technicolor”
- 7 p.m.
- Feb. 15, 2020
Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets “Now in …Technicolor” hit’s the stage just in time for a Valentines date night. Experience the sounds and sights of the Golden Age of Entertainment with time honored music of the ‘50s-‘70s.
Ole and Lena “Ole runs for office”
- 7 p.m.
- April 24, 2020
Ole and Lena “Ole Runs for Office” rounds out the season in the CAL Center. Your favorite Swedish couple comes to Reedsburg in “Ole & Lena Runs for Office.” Enjoy the laughs, love, and constant bickering of Ole and Lena in this all new comedy about family, life, and growing old together.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)