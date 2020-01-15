CAL Center presents upcoming shows
Tickets are now on sale for the CAL Center 2019-2020 season of programming. There are a variety of programs for all ages. Buy reserved seating tickets now online for the entire season or individual shows at calcenterpresents.org.
Moon Mouse “A Space Odyssey”
- 1 p.m.
- Feb. 1
Lightwire Theater returns to the CAL Center with a new show Moon Mouse “A Space Odyssey” a cosmic adventure about celebrating differences. Young and old alike with be dazzled by the electroluminescent characters and magical music.
Rave On! “The Buddy Holly Experience”
- 7 p.m.
- Jan. 24
The Buddy Holly Experience is a high-energy rock n’roll extravaganza featuring Billy McGuigan as Buddy and the incredible Rave On band. The band not only celebrates Buddy Holly but also other rockers of the era such as Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis.
Four Guys in Dinner Jackers “Now in Technicolor”
- 7 p.m.
- Feb. 15
Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets “Now in …Technicolor” hit’s the stage just in time for a Valentines date night. Experience the sounds and sights of the Golden Age of Entertainment with time honored music of the ‘50s-‘70s.
Ole and Lena “Ole runs for office”
- 7 p.m.
- April 24
Ole and Lena “Ole Runs for Office” rounds out the season in the CAL Center. Your favorite Swedish couple comes to Reedsburg in “Ole & Lena Runs for Office.” Enjoy the laughs, love, and constant bickering of Ole and Lena in this all new comedy about family, life, and growing old together.