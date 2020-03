Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has ordered a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 50 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, the Juneau County Star Times will discontinue the calendar of events and church listing pages until further notice. The Juneau County Star Times office located at 201 E. State St., Mauston will also be closed to the public until further notice.