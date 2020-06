Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lauryn Calkins was awarded a $500 scholarship from Columbia County Home & Community Education on June 18. She graduated from Portage High School and will pursue an education in pre-occupational therapy at Carroll University in Waukesha. Scholarship criteria requires that the applicant have a parent or grandparent who is a member, her grandmother is long-time member Mary Mittlesteadt.