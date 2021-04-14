Call 811 before digging

Warmer weather and thawed ground means that Wisconsin homeowners, contractors and government workers are digging into more outside projects.

April is National Safe Digging Month and Alliant Energy urges Wisconsinites to call 811 before they dig to avoid having to call 911 due to injury - 811 is a free service. When called, a professional will mark the property for buried utilities. The average yard contains buried utilities ranging from natural gas lines to internet cables.

“2020 was a big year for outdoor projects and calls to 811, due to people spending extra time at home during the pandemic,” said Richard Sublett, senior manager of compliance and operational performance for Alliant Energy. “With the pandemic still lingering, we expect 2021 to be an even bigger year for digging.”

When you call 811, the operator will notify local utility companies where and when you want to dig. Within a few days, a locator will mark the approximate location of underground lines, pipes and cables in your yard with spray paint and flags. Then you can dig safely. Call 811 before you plant trees, install a mailbox, put in a fence or start any other project that requires digging.