Call for artists age 14 and older

The Wisconsin Regional Art Program will hold a non-competitive exhibit and artist workshop at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, from April 9-April 30, open to all non-professional artists 14 years and older. The work must be original, and must have been completed within the last two years. All media are accepted, oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, sculpture, fiber, metal, glass, wood, digital, etc.

Artists may submit 1-2 entries. Entry forms with images of artwork and a $30 fee per artist are due Monday, March 1. The exhibit will be held in-person at PCA's Drury Gallery and online. The online entry form and payment option available at https://wiscartists.wildapricot.org/event-4038433.

A virtual artist workshop will be held from 9-10 a.m. April 17 via Zoom, followed by discussion of entries and announcement of meritorious awardees who will continue on to the state exhibit. The entry fee covers artist participation in the workshop. The public may attend the workshop for a $5 fee.