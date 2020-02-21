Call for artists for regional program

Artwork is due from noon to 3 p.m. April 29 and an opening reception is planned from 4-6 p.m. May 1, with refreshments, live music and a meet and greet with the artists. Free and open to the public. Exhibit runs May 1 to May 30. Artist workshop is from 10 a.m. to noon May 30, bring lunch. Presentation of awards at 1 p.m. Workshop fee is $5 for general public; free for participating artists.