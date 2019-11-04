Portage Center for the Arts will hold its annual Local Artists’ Showcase from Dec. 6-27 at The Drury Gallery, 301 E. Cook St., Portage.
Adult artists who live or work in Portage and the surrounding communities are eligible to submit an entry form, available at the office or online. Submission deadline is Nov. 16.
The showcase represents a variety of styles and techniques including original paintings, drawings, sculptures, fiber arts, jewelry, carvings, metals, ceramics and photography.
An opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the gallery. This event is free and open to the public. Meet the artists, refreshments served and live music provided.
For more information on submitting an entry, call the office at 742-5655, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com, or stop by the center.
