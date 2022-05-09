Call for film entries for festival

The Conserve Sauk Film Festival will be held in November 2023, and festival organizers are looking for films to include in the official lineup to help bring awareness to conservation topics through film by submitting a film or creating a film for the 2023 Conserve Sauk Film Festival.

Films submitted should address one of the following topic areas such as agriculture, geology, forestry, land use, wildlife, water, recreation, human-nature experience, and conservation history. Films should address an issue, challenge, best management practice, important resource, significant history, or historical figure associated either directly or indirectly, with the environment of Sauk County.

Films that meet these requirements can be submitted for review by the steering committee by 11:59 p.m. April 1, 2023, via Film Freeway, filmfreeway.com/conservesaukfilmfestival or email Justine Bula at justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov. There will not be a film contest for 2023 and no cash prizes or awards will be given out. Recognition for participation as an official selection of the festival will be provided and participants will be invited to attend and speak at their film’s screening.

The 2023 Conserve Sauk Film Festival will be free and open to the public. Screenings of films will be followed by facilitated discussions on the topics and themes presented in the films, led by local experts. For more information, visit conservesaukfilmfest.org.