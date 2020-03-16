Call for youth artists to exhibit

The Wisconsin Regional Art Program will hold an un-juried exhibit and artist workshop from May 1-30 at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, open to all non-professional artists 14 years and older. The work must be original, and must have been completed within the last two years. All media are accepted, oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, sculpture, fiber, metal, glass, wood, digital, etc.

Artists may submit 1-2 entries. Entry forms and a $30 fee per artist are due Wednesday, April 1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An artist workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 30 at PCA. The $30 entry fee covers artist participation in the workshop. The public may attend the workshop for a $5 fee. Janesville artist Dava Dahlgran will demonstrate the process for mixing metallic leafing with colored pencil. She is a signature member of the Colored Pencil Society of America and has exhibited extensively across the country in local, national and international juried shows.

She also will select a limited number of works from the PCA WRAP exhibit for the state exhibit to be held August-September in Wausau; awards will be announced at 1 p.m. on May 30 following the workshop. She will be available during the afternoon to critique and offer comment on individual entries.

For more information, call 608-742-5655, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com or visit https://continuingstudies.wisc.edu/conferences/wisconsin-regional-art-program for the online entry form.