Cambria-Friesland High School yearbook earns recognition

CAMBRIA — Jostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, names the Cambria-Friesland High School’s yearbook program the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Gold Level. The award recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies literacy.

The Cambria-Friesland High School’s award-winning yearbook program is led by Jerardo Olivo, editor, Spencer Wiersma and Kennedy Smit, business managers, and staff, Cooper Schrandt, Parker Quade, Makayla Busse, and Jazzlyn Villarreal under the direction of Lorri Arnce, business education instructor and Cambria-Friesland yearbook adviser.

“Honestly, I did not know of this until we were notified. I had no idea there was such a program. Our yearbook is completely done in one semester as it is a class. Students need to work hard to meet those tight deadlines and gather all the photos along with attend all their other classes and activities. It’s a lot of hustle on their part especially with students out sick or remote,” Arnce said.

Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and in fall based on the yearbook’s arrival date at the school. The award was presented to the Cambria-Friesland High School yearbook program for achieving defined criteria in one to three categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.

For more information, visit cf.k12.wi.us/district.