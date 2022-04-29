Cambria-Friesland names valedictorian and salutatorian

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Cambria-Friesland Middle School/High School named the valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2022, according to an April 22 press release.

Jerardo Olivo is the valedictorian, the son of Sabrina Lopez and Gerardo Olivo, he will graduate with more than the required 26 credits for graduation including Advanced Placement courses in calculus, English, and U.S. History. With a cumulative weighted grade-point average of 4.16 on a 4.0 scale, He has been active in FBLA, Key Club, Student Council, Spanish Club and National Honor Society and leading from a class officer role. Jerardo Olivo was admitted to the Business Emerging Leaders program at the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020 and had continued on a path of preparation for a degree in business and is planning to attend UW-Madison in the fall.

Spencer Wiersma is the salutatorian, the son of Walter and Melanie Wiersma, he will wrap up his senior year with well over the 26 credits required for graduation and a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.01 on a 4.0 scale. He has completed Advanced Placement courses in English, and U.S. History. He has represented Cambria-Friesland on the football field, basketball court, baseball field and track. He is a member of FBLA and the National Honor Society and been a leader as both a class officer and an FFA officer and plans to attend UW-Whitewater in the fall pursuing a degree in marketing.

Graduation is planned for May 28.