Cambria-Friesland names valedictorian and salutatorian

CAMBRIA — Alexis Johnson is the valedictorian of the class of 2021 for Cambria-Friesland. The daughter of Paul and Deanna Johnson, she will graduate with well over the required 26 credits for graduation including 4.5 years of Spanish and Advanced Placement courses in calculus, English, and U.S. history. With a cumulative weighted grade-point average of 4.65 on a 4.0 scale, she has worked hard to meet her academic goals. She is a three season athlete as well as being active with National Honor Society, FBLA, Key Club, Spanish Club, and Forensics and representing her class as a class officer for three years. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall.
Austin Braaksma is the salutatorian of the class of 2021 for Cambria-Friesland. He will wrap up his senior year with well over the 26 credits required for graduation and a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.51 on a 4.0 scale. He has completed four years of Spanish and Advanced Placement courses in calculus, English, and U.S. history. He has represented Cambria-Friesland on the football field every year and participates in National Honor Society. He plans to attend school in Baraboo in the fall in preparation for transferring to UW-Platteville at Baraboo Sauk County.