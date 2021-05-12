Cambria-Friesland names valedictorian and salutatorian

CAMBRIA — Alexis Johnson is the valedictorian of the class of 2021 for Cambria-Friesland. The daughter of Paul and Deanna Johnson, she will graduate with well over the required 26 credits for graduation including 4.5 years of Spanish and Advanced Placement courses in calculus, English, and U.S. history. With a cumulative weighted grade-point average of 4.65 on a 4.0 scale, she has worked hard to meet her academic goals. She is a three season athlete as well as being active with National Honor Society, FBLA, Key Club, Spanish Club, and Forensics and representing her class as a class officer for three years. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall.