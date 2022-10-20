 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAMBRIA HOSTS 55TH CLASS REUNION

The Cambria High School class of 1967, held its 55-year reunion on Sept. 17. Attendees included Shirley (Koopmans) Krueger, Linda (Hendrickson) Bradley, Linda (Wiersma) Dykstra, Marilyn (Bartelt) Grulke, Lois (Russell) Bradley, Diane (Prochnow) Jung, Linda (Downen) Wood, Marilyn (Oft) Drews, Mary Ellen (Daniel) Knappmiller, Mary Jane (Saunders) Winter, Dale Wingers, Brian Jung, Dennis Jones, Gary Koopmans, Ken Vant Hoff, Carl Stiemsma.

 LINDA DYKSTRA

