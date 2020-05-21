Cambria named “Snowmobile Friendly Community”

The Cambria community was one of eight communities that was named a “Snowmobile Friendly Community” by The Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs. Cambria achieved this Snowmobile Friendly status by working with a Snowmobile Club to complete a 21-page application describing how the Snowmobile Club advocates for safe and responsible snowmobiling in the Cambria area.All SFC winners are awarded reflective, high-visibility, 24” by 36” highway signs to let all visitors know they are entering a “Snowmobile Friendly Community.”