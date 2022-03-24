Cambridge artist exhibits at PCA

"My style has evolved through observation and changes in my environment, but I have learned not to take myself too seriously as a result. I paint what I feel as I know that each piece that is created ends up qualifying the one before, and becomes a recognizable style. Recently I have been working on large floral paintings. I cover the canvas with different colors and then start to paint in the negative space as I see floral shapes. The process has evolved as each piece teaches me something new," said Nelson.