Cambridge artist exhibits at PCA

The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host Cambridge artist Janet Nelson's exhibit “COLOR: As I See It!” in-person from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1-29.
"My style has evolved through observation and changes in my environment, but I have learned not to take myself too seriously as a result. I paint what I feel as I know that each piece that is created ends up qualifying the one before, and becomes a recognizable style. Recently I have been working on large floral paintings. I cover the canvas with different colors and then start to paint in the negative space as I see floral shapes. The process has evolved as each piece teaches me something new," said Nelson.
A free opening reception is planned for 4-6 p.m. Friday 1 For more information and current COVID guidelines, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.