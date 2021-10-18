Camerano recognized as Lake Leader

DNR assistant secretary Todd Ambs, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension dean Karl Martin, and Wisconsin Lakes Board vice president Derek Kavanaugh, recognized Colette Camerano, secretary of the Petenwell and Castle Rock Stewards for completing her training through the Wisconsin Lake Leaders Institute, at an Oct. 8 graduation ceremony. This was the 13th class of graduates to learn about Wisconsin’s unique lake resources through a program organized by the Wisconsin Lakes Partnership.

Through a series of in-person seminars and online meetings, Camerano gained a better understanding of lake ecology and how to work with state and local governments to assure lakes get the attention they need. The program combines readings, discussions, activities, and field experiences to highlight lake management, local and state government, and leadership skills.

“Lake Leaders has provided me with the knowledge to understand what really happens below our water’s surface. What we do on land ultimately effects our ground and surface waters. I am committed to working with all stakeholders who share the same goals as I do. We need to protect and restore Lakes Petenwell and Castle Rock so that generations to come will enjoy quality water on these lakes,” said Camerano.