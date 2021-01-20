Camp Douglas Farmers Market receives $1K grant

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit Cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 73 Farmers Market Grants, totaling $64,970, according to a Jan. 12 press release. This is the third year Compeer Financial has offered these grants.

The grants are supporting 60 farmers market organizations, with funding up to $1,000 for marketing, technology or educational efforts. “Farmers markets bring fresh, healthy foods directly to communities in an accessible way,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “Many markets have had to make changes and navigate the challenges presented during the pandemic. Through these grants, we hope to recognize the huge asset that farmers markets are to our communities – rural, suburban and urban alike.”