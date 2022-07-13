Camp Wawbeek receives $20K donation

Camp Wawbeek was the recipient of a generous $20,000 donation from the fundraising efforts of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and the state’s top boys’ and girls’ basketball players. The WBCA is comprised of more than 4,000 members who coach at the high school or collegiate level.

Included in the WBCA activities are the running of the boys' and girls' high school All-Star games, with proceeds going to the MACC Fund, and in recent years, Easterseals Wisconsin’s Camp Wawbeek. The All-Star games were held June 29 and 30 at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

The organization continues to operate at 50% capacity this summer, with hopes of returning to normal capacity in 2023, where in a typical year, they will serve nearly 2,000 campers June through August.

Children and adults with physical, cognitive and other disabilities from around the state make the journey to Camp Wawbeek to spend time enjoying the outdoors in a fully accessible environment. They enjoy activities such as campouts, nature hikes, fully accessible ropes course with zip line, swimming, and fishing.