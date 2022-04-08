Campaign addressing underage drinking launches

Sauk County Partnership for Prevention, a community coalition that works to prevent the misuse of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs launches the “Not in My House” campaign in partnership with schools, businesses, and other community partners.

“Our goal is to reduce underage drinking, which is high in Sauk County,” said Sara Jesse, coalition coordinator and community health strategist for Public Health Sauk County. “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 43% of high school students surveyed in Sauk County had used alcohol in the past 30 days. Most youth who drink get alcohol from social sources, like parties.”

According to coalition chairperson Deb Johnson, the research indicates, the earlier youth drink, the more likely they are to have problems with alcohol as adults, and the more damage they can do to key parts of their brains, including memory, learning, and mental health.

“Providing alcohol or a place for youth to drink is illegal under Wisconsin law,” said Jesse. “If you host an underage drinking party, you can be fined even if you didn’t provide the alcohol. Plus, homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover the damage or liability resulting from an underage drinking party you host.”

The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention offers these tips for parents and other adults to keep youth alcohol-free:

Set a positive example: role model healthy coping, like taking breaks, exercising, and connecting with family and friends.

Monitor and secure alcohol supply: lock the garage beer fridge and liquor cabinet and keep an eye on the quantity stocked. The coalition provides free locks to community members.

Talk with kids early and often about the risks of youth alcohol use. Talks should start around the age of eight and continue throughout adolescence. Visit p4psauk.org for suggested conversation starters.

Not in My House campaign materials are free. For more information or materials, contact Jesse at 608-355-4308, visit p4psauk.org or notinmyhousewi.org.