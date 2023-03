The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park will host a volunteer Campsite Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, meet at the north shore Rock Elm Shelter, Devil's Lake State Park, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo.

Assistance is needed to help clean-up the north shore campsites in preparation for the busy camping season, weather permitting. For more information or to RSVP, visit friendsofdevilslake.org/volunteer or email info@friendsofdevilslake.org.