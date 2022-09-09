Candidate Meet & Greet set for Sept. 18

Indivisible Sauk Prairie will host "Code Blue for Democracy," designed to meet and support Wisconsin candidates, from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Witwen Park and Campground, S9855 Highway E, Sauk City.

Participating candidates include Mark Pocan (D-WI 2nd District), Sara Rodriquez (D-WI 13th District), running for State Lt. Gov.; Dave Considine (D-WI 81st District 81), Theresa Valencia (D-WI 42nd District), Leah Spicer (D-WI 51st District), Michael Leuth (D-WI 50th District), Dianne Hesselbein (D-WI 27th District), Pat Skogen (D-WI 17th District), Paul Hefty (D) candidate for Sauk County Sheriff, and a representative for Aaron Richardson, candidate for state treasurer.

Candidates will speak from 2-3:15 p.m.

John Nichols will present at 3:15 p.m. Nichols, progressive pundit and author of dozens of books, is the National Affairs Correspondent for The Nation magazine and a pioneering political blogger. He is a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of the Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison. His articles have appeared in The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and dozens of other newspapers.

Rodriquez will speak at 3:30 p.m.

There will be free cake and Chocolate Shoppe ice cream, while it lasts, and live music by the Tom Waselchuk-Doug Brown Guitar Duo from 1-2 p.m.

Waselchuk has led the Americana band The Dang-Its since 1998 and Brown shared the stage in The Honey Pies, a vocal-Americana ensemble founded in 2017.

For more information and updates, visit mobilize.us/indivisible-sauk-prairie.