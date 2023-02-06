The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park will host a Candlelight Snowshoe Hike from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 starting the Rock Elm Shelter on the north shore of Devil's Lake State Park, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo. Warm up by the fire pit with songs performed by "Campfire Kevin," roast a tasty s'more, and meet other Friends fans. Canines on leash are welcome.

A self-guided snowshoe, depending on snow levels, or hike through the park. Bring snowshoes or borrow from the Friends - lots of sizes to fit everyone in the family. Dress appropriately - waterproof snow boots, traction cleats, walking poles, layered clothing, hats, and gloves are recommended.

Event volunteers will be on hand, wearing a yellow high visibility vest on the two-mile path from north shore parking area to the Northern Lights Campground, to greet and assist during the event. This event is free, but a 2023 state park vehicle admission sticker is required for your vehicle – available for purchase at the Visitor's Center., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit friendsofdevilslake.org/events/calendar/2023/2/11/candlelight-snowshoe-hike.