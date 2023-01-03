Candlelight Snowshoe Hike offered

The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park will host a Candlelight Snowshoe Hike from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 starting the Rock Elm Shelter on the north shore of Devil's Lake State Park, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo. Warm up by the fire pit, roast a tasty s'more, and meet other Friends fans.

A self-guided snowshoe, depending on snow levels, or hike through the park. Bring snowshoes or borrow from the Friends - lots of sizes to fit everyone in the family. Dress appropriately - waterproof snow boots, traction cleats, walking poles, layered clothing, hats, and gloves are recommended.

Event volunteers will be on hand, wearing a yellow high visibility vest, to greet and assist during the event. This event is free, but a 2023 state park vehicle admission sticker is required for your vehicle – available for purchase at the Visitor's Center.