Canned goods and supplies donated to local food pantry

Darcy Swiscz delivered canned goods and other supplies on Nov. 16 to the Reedsburg Food Pantry. The items came from the Reedsburg Women’s Club and the La Valle American Legion.

 ANN SEAMONSON/Contributed

