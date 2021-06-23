 Skip to main content
Canoe race winners named
Pictured, from left, Kevin Turner, Beaver Dam; Alec Hembree, Madison; Diane White, Beaver Dam.

 BEAVER PADDLERS/Contributed

An American Canoe Association 5.5 mile timed race was held June 12 in Beaver Dam. The Beaver Paddler Trophy, a $50 gift card to Dunham Sporting Goods and a $10 gift card to Annabelle’s Ice Cream Parlor, was awarded to Alec Hembree of Madison.

The second-place gift card awards, $50 to Dunham Sporting Goods, $15 to Park Plaza Pizza, $15 to Great Harvest Bakery, $10 to Ooga Brewery, $10 to Annabelle’s Ice Cream Parlor, was awarded to Diane White of Beaver Dam.

The third-place gift card awards, $20 to Park Plaza Pizza, $25 to Great Harvest Bakery, $10 to Ooga Brewery, $10 to Annabelle’s Ice Cream Parlor, was awarded to Kevin Turner of Beaver Dam.

