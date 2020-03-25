Car transfer simulator helps patients at Mile Bluff

Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Services Department purchased a car transfer simulator. The equipment allows patients to practice getting in and out of a car during therapy sessions at Fair View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.
After a person loses functional mobility due to stroke, brain or spinal cord injury, amputation, joint replacement or other conditions, it is an activity that needs to be practiced and re-learned. The car transfer simulator is designed to provide a safe and convenient alternative to parking lot car transfer training sessions.
The car simulator itself is real-to-life with doors on both sides. The simulator has adjustable seats and seat belts, locks and a steering wheel. Patients can practice entering and exiting as a driver or passenger. The equipment can even be adjusted for height to simulate a car.
