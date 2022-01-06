Cardiologist joins Aspirus

Board-certified cardiologist Dr. Walter Kao has joined the Aspirus Heart Care team at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital & Clinic in Portage, according to a Jan. 6 press release.

Kao earned his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medicine – Cornell University in New York City, New York, his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

Kao specializes in diagnosing, monitoring and treating diseases and conditions of the heart. He believes in practicing preventative medicine, helping patients maintain a heart healthy diet has more than 30 years of experience. He has co-authored several cardiology studies.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at Aspirus Cardiology-Portage, 2817 New Pinery Road, call 608-745-3837 or visit aspirus.org/heart-vascular-services.