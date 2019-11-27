Cardo Gorsuch Legal Services adds new estate paralegal
Cardo Gorsuch Legal Services, located at 212 N. Walnut St., Reedsburg is now able to offer assistance with both estate planning and wrapping up estates after the death of a loved one. With the assistance of paralegal, Carey Craker, attorney Sandra Cardo Gorsuch is able to expand her practice to include these services. Cardo Gorsuch Legal Services concentrates on custody, divorce, paternity, child support, guardianships, residential real estate transactions, estate planning, and probate of estates.
Craker brings her recent experience working with Edward Jones Investments, as well as a broad range of other skills, including previous employment with this firm to this position. She has recently returned in the role of paralegal. She will be working closely with clients in real estate transactions.
