Caregiver holiday party set
Caregiver holiday party set

The Dodge County Aging and Disability Resource Center will host its annual caregiver holiday event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Mayville Golf Course, 325 S. German St.

There will be food, games and prizes. Registration is required at 920-386-3580 for this free event.

